Rajasthan govt starts fund for ACB to catch bribe takers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:39 IST
Rajasthan govt starts fund for ACB to catch bribe takers
The Rajasthan government has constituted a revolving fund for traps laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to catch officials while accepting bribes.

The home department issued the order today to constitute the fund of Rs 1 crore as per the budget announcements.

ACB conducts traps to catch the accused red-handed while taking bribe.

The amount given to the accused at the time of the trap is arranged by the complainant and after the accused is trapped, the amount is submitted in the court.

The complainants do not get back the amount for a long time due to trial in the court.

Now, the amount given by the complainants at the time of trap will be reimbursed from the newly constituted fund after approval from a committee of the ACB headquarters, according to the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

