Left Menu

Indian Army chief Naravane bids adieu to retiring officers for their service to nation

Chief of Indian Army Staff General MM Naravane on Wednesday commended the retiring officers for their selfless service to the nation and bid them adieu in the Retiring Officers Seminar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:46 IST
Indian Army chief Naravane bids adieu to retiring officers for their service to nation
Visual of Retiring Officers Seminar (Photo/ADI-PI Indian Army/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Indian Army Staff General MM Naravane on Wednesday commended the retiring officers for their selfless service to the nation and bid them adieu in the Retiring Officers Seminar.

"General MM Naravane #COAS commended the retiring officers for their selfless service to the Nation and bid them adieu," ADG PI-Indian Army said in a tweet.

"These officers will superannuate on October 31, 2021 and continue to play a stellar role in Nation building. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable," the tweet read further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021