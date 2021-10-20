Left Menu

Bhagwat witnesses RSS activists’ parade, takes their salute in Ayodhya

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:47 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday told the activists of the voluntary organisation that the dedication to it is a prerequisite to become a complete Swayamsevak.

Bhagwat made the remark while addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh recruits after taking their salute during a parade by them on the third day of a mega, five-day physical training camp underway here in the temple town.

The camp was attended by over 450 RSS leaders, including its top ones, and its volunteers.

The top leaders who participated in the exercise included Duttatrey Hosboley, Krishna Gopal, Bhayya Ji Joshi, RSS physical training chief Sunil Kulkarni, deputy chief Jagdeesh Prasad, Anil Ok, Ram Laal and Suresh Chandra besides others.

Such a huge gathering of RSS volunteers in Ayodhya was never seen in the last 30 years, the RSS leaders said.

