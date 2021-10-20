Demand for min's removal grows, opp parties stage protests outside CM's residence

Pressure mounted on Odisha Minister of State for Home, Captain Divyashankar Mishra as demands for his resignation became louder across the state on Wednesday for his alleged patronage of the prime accused in the Kalahandi lady teacher's kidnap and murder case.

The Odisha Police Wednesday confirmed that the half burnt and partly decomposed body exhumed from the playground of a private English medium school at Mahaling, about 80 km from the Kalahandi district headquarter town of Bhawanipatna on Tuesday, is that of the missing lady teacher who fell prey to a pre-planned murder by the arrested prime accused, the president of the educational institution's managing committee. A number of protests were organised by opposition parties across the state on Wednesday against the incident and to press for Mishra's immediate sacking for his alleged patronage of the prime accused. His effigies were burnt in in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and some other places.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for stern action against those involved in the kidnapping and murder of the lady teacher. Matters became worse for the minister when the National Commission for Women too asked Patnaik to personally take congnigence of the case and remove him and Law Minister Pratap Jena from the council of ministers to enable the police to conduct free and fair investigation.

Pushed to a corner over the case and the minister’s proximity with the prime accused, the ruling BJD wednesday said that an officer who has previous experience of working in the National Investigation Agency has been handed the charge of probing the murder.

“Whoever is found guilty - even if it may be the minister (Mishra), strict action will be taken against the person,” said senior BJD MLA and government chief whip Pramila Mallick, who urged the opposition not to politicise sensitive issues like the case.

The saffron party organized a 12-hour Kalahandi shutdown and the activists of its Mahila Morcha staged a 'bangle' protest outside the residence of chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Morcha members said that the government ''should wear bangles as it has failed to protect women and girls in the state''.

The Youth Congress held a 'black flag' agitation near Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence, and demanded the immediate sacking of Mishra from the council of ministers.

Delegations of the two opposition parties met Governor Ganeshi Lal and submitted memoranda demanding that Mishra be removed from the council of ministers.

“The governor gave a patient hearing and assured us to look into the matter,” BJP state president Samir Mohanty told reporters after meeting the governor.

Odisha government, he said, should hand over the case to CBI as the minister of state for home is himself accused of shielding the prime accused in the grisly murder. Mohanty also demanded the arrest of Mishra for promoting the prime accused.

A group of BJP activists led by Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo staged a demonstration outside the office of the Bolangir superintendent of police and demanded stringent action against the culprits and removal of Mishra.

The party, which observed a 12-hour shutdown in Kalahandi during the day, has given a call for a similar agitation in neighbouring Bolangir district as a measure to step up its agitation against the minister.

Some Congress activists staged a demonstration before Mishra’s native house in Bhawanipatna, the headquarter town of tribal Kalahandi district. Additional force was mobilised near it.

Odisha PCC vice-president S S Saluja, who led another delegation and met the governor said “We demand immediate dismissal of Mishra from the ministry and a CBI probe into the incident”. The agitation against Mishra, who is also the state's energy minister, intensified after a video of him praising the prime accused went viral on television channels and in the social media.

The prime accused had on Monday escaped from the police barrack at Titlagarh in Bolangir district, where he was detained for three days in sonnection with the missing of the lady teacher.

The two opposition parties expressed suspicion that the power disruption at Titlagarh when the prime accused escaped from police custody was a planned one as was the murder of the 24-year-old lady teacher. The commissionrate of police of Bhubaneswar and Cutatck made elaborate security arrangements near the official residences of Mishra and the state Law Minister Pratap Jena. Security was also beefed up at the chief minister's residence, a senior police officer said.

The student activists of the Congress had on Tuesday hurled rotten eggs targeting Mishra’s residence.

In another development, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra visited the lady teacher's family and assured them of the party's help.

''This is high time. The minister should resign on moral ground. We also demanded formation of a special investigation team to probe the incident. The investigation should be monitored by a judge of either the high court or the Supreme Court,” he said.

The Odisha State Commission for Women has also sought a report from the superintendents of police of Bolangir and Kalahandi and asked them to submit their probe report within 15 days. Union Minister Pradhan said the serious allegations levelled by the victim’s family are disturbing. “Involvement of ministers as being reported by media in her death is utterly shameful,” he tweeted.

DIG of northern range, Deepak Kumar told a press conference in Bolangir town on Wednesday that the lady teacher was killed by the president of the school in his car on October 8 on their way from Bhawanipatna and Kegaon, DIG of northern range Deepak Kumar told a press conference in Bolangir town.

This was ascertained by the oral, material, technical and scientific evidences, accounts of eyewitness and confessional statements of the accused, he said.

On the motive behind the crime, he said the school president had a grudge against the lady teacher as she was aware of his two extra-marital affairs and had warned that she would expose him. ''He (the prime accused) took revenge''.

The prime accused, who is the president of the private English medium school at Mahaling in Kalahandi district where the lady teacher was employed, is a close aide of Mishra, who is also the state’s energy minister.

The prime accused, who was produced before the JMFC, Bangamunda, was remanded to five-days police custody. The DIG said senior police officers are monitoring the case and the charge sheet will be filed soon. ''The case will be put for fast track trial,'' he added.

