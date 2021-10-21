Left Menu

Allahabad HC lawyers boycott work to protest against killing of advocate

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 21-10-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 00:19 IST
Working in the Allahabad High Court came to a standstill on Wednesday as lawyers abstained from judicial work to protest against the killing of an advocate in court premises in Shahjahanpur district on October 18.

The lawyers of Allahabad district court, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Board of Revenue and other judicial forums also boycotted the judicial work.

The lawyers handed over a representation to the Allahabad district magistrate to register their protest.

On October 18, the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, the apex body of the lawyers of the state, had expressed concern over the killing of Bhupendra Singh, a lawyer, in court premises in Shahjahanpur district. The Bar Council had asked the state government to implement Advocates' Protection Act in order to protect the lawyers across the state.

The Bar Council had also urged the state government to develop a mechanism across the state to restrain the entry of any person with a firearm in the court premises, so that such criminal activity be checked in future.

