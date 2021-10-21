Left Menu

FAA demanding more transparency from U.S. airplane manufacturers -testimony

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will tell U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that the agency is taking a new stance in overseeing the safety efforts of airplane manufacturers like Boeing Co . "Our approach to aircraft certification and safety oversight has changed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2021 00:27 IST
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will tell U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that the agency is taking a new stance in overseeing the safety efforts of airplane manufacturers like Boeing Co . "Our approach to aircraft certification and safety oversight has changed. The FAA’s relationship with manufacturers is evolving," agency Administrator Steve Dickson says in prepared testimony for a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel, which was seen by Reuters.

"We are prioritizing oversight of manufacturers and working to focus that oversight on safety-critical areas. We are delegating fewer responsibilities and demanding more transparency from them, and evaluating key assumptions prior to delegating functions in certain areas." Dickson is slated to testify before a Transportation Committee subcommittee.

