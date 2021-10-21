Left Menu

Nepalese national raped in Delhi's Amar Colony area

Later, the Greater Kailash police came to the Amar Colony police station along with the complainant and her brother, and produced her statement, they said. On the basis of the complaint, her counselling report and existing circumstances, a case under sections 376 rape and 506 criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code was registered, a senior police officer said.

A Nepalese national has allegedly been raped by a man in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Greater Kailash police station received information regarding sexual assault of a woman by a person known to her, they said.

During inquiry, the place of incident was found to be within the jurisdiction of the Amar Colony police station, police said. Later, the Greater Kailash police came to the Amar Colony police station along with the complainant and her brother, and produced her statement, they said. On the basis of the complaint, her counselling report and existing circumstances, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, a senior police officer said. Police have interrogated Mayank Sharma (41), a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation, it was learnt that the complainant started a live-in relationship in 2013-14. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is in progress, the officer said.

