Brazil's Guedes says weighing spending cap waiver for welfare plan
Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 02:14 IST
Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday said the government is studying whether to seek a waiver of 30 billion reais ($5.38 billion) to a constitutional spending ceiling in order to expand welfare spending at the president's request.
Guedes told an online real estate forum that without a tax reform now stuck in Congress there is no way to permanently fund the new welfare program proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro.
($1 = 5.5770 reais)
