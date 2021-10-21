Brazil's Guedes says weighing spending cap waiver for welfare plan

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday said the government is studying whether to seek a waiver of 30 billion reais ($5.38 billion) to a constitutional spending ceiling in order to expand welfare spending at the president's request.

Guedes told an online real estate forum that without a tax reform now stuck in Congress there is no way to permanently fund the new welfare program proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

($1 = 5.5770 reais)

