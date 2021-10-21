Left Menu

Attack hits Syria base that houses US troops; no US injuries

A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but a US official said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.The official said the attack appeared to include at least one drone strike and possibly groundfire.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 02:24 IST
Attack hits Syria base that houses US troops; no US injuries
  • Country:
  • United States

A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but a US official said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

The official said the attack appeared to include at least one drone strike and possibly groundfire. It was not yet clear who carried out the attack. US and coalition troops are based at the al-Tanf garrison to train local Syrian opposition forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants.

The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran to all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.

The official said there was no information on whether local forces were injured or killed in the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021