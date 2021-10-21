Britain in talks to sell missiles in arms deal with Ukraine -The Times
Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 03:31 IST
The UK government is in talks with Ukraine to sell it missiles for the first time in an arms deal, the Times reported on Wednesday.
Under the plans, the Ministry of Defence would provide surface-to surface and air-to-surface missiles to Ukraine, the newspaper added.
