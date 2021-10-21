Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used in the initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the White House said it is working to set up clinics in more than 100 children's hospital systems nationwide as well as doctor's offices, pharmacies and potentially schools.

Testimony ends in ex-Giuliani associate's campaign finance trial

Testimony concluded on Wednesday in the campaign finance trial of a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, a case that has provided a glimpse into the inner workings of political fundraising in the United States. Prosecutors say Lev Parnas used money from a foreign national to donate to U.S. candidates and sought to conceal his identity for other contributions in the 2018 election cycle.

Accused Florida school shooter pleads guilty in 2018 Parkland massacre

Accused shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the deadliest ever at a U.S. high school. At a hearing, Cruz, 23, stood hunched over and entered one guilty plea at a time as the judge read off the charges. His lawyer, David Wheeler, Broward County's chief assistant public defender, said last week Cruz intended to plead guilty in the Valentine's Day attack.

U.S. naval engineer charged with submarine espionage to remain in jail

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered the jailing of a former U.S. Navy engineer while he awaits trial on charges he attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power. Appearing before the judge in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Jonathan Toebbe, 42, did not contest a request by the U.S. Justice Department for his pretrial detention.

Biden under pressure as U.S.-Mexico border arrests reach record highs

U.S. authorities arrested 1.7 million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year, the most ever recorded, according to a U.S. government source familiar with the numbers, underscoring the stark political and humanitarian challenges the Biden administration faces on immigration. The current numbers for the 2021 fiscal year, which began last October, topped a previous high in 2000. The numbers were first reported by the Washington Post.

Death of Chicago teen looms over hearing for Biden's Japan nominee

Questions about the murder of a Black teenager by a white police officer loomed over the confirmation hearing on Wednesday for former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, President Joe Biden's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Japan. The hearing took place exactly seven years after police officer Jason Van Dyke fired his weapon multiple times at 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Biden pushes infrastructure in Pennsylvania as Democrats try to seal deal

With his economic agenda hanging in the balance, President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited the Pennsylvania city of his birth to push infrastructure and spending plans he said are needed to transform places like the former coal-mining town.

After touring a trolley museum in Scranton, Biden recounted life lessons he learned there and their impact on his run for president.

U.S. Senate Republicans block voting rights bill as Democrats' patience wears thin

A bill aimed at thwarting restrictive new voting laws enacted in Republican-led states failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as Republican lawmakers blocked a Democratic effort to begin debating the measure. It was the third time this year Senate Democrats tried to advance a voting rights bill in reaction to new state balloting restrictions that were fueled by Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election.

Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

U.S. FDA clears Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters, backs use of different vaccine for boost

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. That means all three vaccines authorized in the United States can also be given as boosters to some groups.