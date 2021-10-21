Left Menu

New Zealand swears in first indigenous woman as Governor-general

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed Dame Cindy's appointment in a speech at the swearing-in ceremony. "I know as the first Maori women to hold this role you are mindful that your opportunity here also provides inspiration that reaches far and wide for many from all walks of life," said Ardern.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 21-10-2021 06:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 06:54 IST
New Zealand swears in first indigenous woman as Governor-general
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's first indigenous Māori woman to be named Governor-general, Dame Cindy Kiro, was formally sworn into the largely ceremonial role in parliament in Wellington on Thursday, pledging to reach out to migrants and marginalised citizens. Speaking to a small audience at the swearing-in ceremony, Dame Cindy said she was proud of her dual Maori and British heritage. The Governor-general carries out constitutional and ceremonial duties in the former British colony on behalf of the British monarch, who remains the country's official head of state.

"Communities develop resilience when people feel connected, have a sense of belonging, and have a place to stand," Dame Cindy said in a speech at the ceremony. "I will connect to new migrants and former refugees, and celebrate the many diverse cultures and religions gifted to our nation by those who have chosen to make New Zealand their home," she said.

Many Maori, who account for about 17% of New Zealand's population, are still disadvantaged socially and economically. Maori are over-represented in statistics for criminal justice and health problems, and the majority of children ending in state care are from the community. Thousands of Maori hit the streets in 2019 demanding social justice and land rights.

Dame Cindy has had a career in academics and held leadership roles at several New Zealand universities. She holds a PhD in Social Policy and an MBA (Exec) in Business Administration from the University of Auckland and Massey University, and was the first in her family to achieve a university qualification. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed Dame Cindy's appointment in a speech at the swearing-in ceremony.

"I know as the first Maori women to hold this role you are mindful that your opportunity here also provides inspiration that reaches far and wide for many from all walks of life," said Ardern. The PM appointed the country's most diverse parliament https://www.reuters.com/article/us-newzealand-election-parliament-idUSKBN27408I after she secured a second term as Prime Minister last year, including a high number of women among legislators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021