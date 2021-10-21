Left Menu

One held for smuggling beef worth Rs 2.5 lakhs in Thane

Thane Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly transporting 2,500 kg beef worth Rs 2.5 lakhs in the Vartak Nagar area of the city.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 08:23 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Thane Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly transporting 2,500 kg beef worth Rs 2.5 lakhs in the Vartak Nagar area of the city. According to the police, the tempo was intercepted by the police near Jupiter Hospital on a tip-off from Vartak Nagar Police.

"The beef was being smuggled to Kurla area of Mumbai," said police. The accused, who was driving the vehicle, has been identified as Aslam Fakir Mohammad Shaikh.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

