Amit Shah to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit areas in Uttarakhand
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here late on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the rain-ravaged parts of Uttarakhand. Three days of incessant rains have left a trail of death and devastation in the state killing 52 people, damaging roads, bridges and railway tracks besides destroying standing crop.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik received Shah at the Jollygrant Airport on his arrival around midnight on Wednesday.
Shah will undertake an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas on Thursday.
