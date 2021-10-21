Left Menu

Cruise drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan meets son in Mumbai jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following arrest in a case of seizure of drugs on board a cruise ship off the city coast, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 09:54 IST
Cruise drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan meets son in Mumbai jail
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following arrest in a case of seizure of drugs onboard a cruise ship off the city coast, an official said. The actor reached the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 am and left at 9.35 am, the official said. He met his son for about 10 minutes, according to sources.

A large number of media persons and local residents had gathered outside the prison when the actor arrived.

Heavy police security was also deployed outside the jail premises.

So far, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning, the official said.

Aryan Khan (23) was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

A special court here on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in ''illicit drug activities on a regular basis''.

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

Aryan Khan has now moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021