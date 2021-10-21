Left Menu

Maha: 2 unidentified bodies found in Thane

In the first case, the body of a man, aged around 35 to 40 years, was found floating in a creek in Mumbra area at about 8 am, Thane Municipal Corporations regional disaster management cell RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.After being alerted, a team of local firemen, RDMC and police rushed to the spot.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-10-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 10:14 IST
Maha: 2 unidentified bodies found in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of two unidentified persons were found at different places in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, officials said. In the first case, the body of a man, aged around 35 to 40 years, was found floating in a creek in the Mumbra area at about 8 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

After being alerted, a team of local firemen, RDMC and police rushed to the spot. The body was fished out and handed over to the Mumbra police who then sent it to a government hospital for postmortem, he said. In another instance, the body of another unidentified man, also believed to be aged around 40, was found lying on a road at Shelar Naka in Dombivli town.

The Dombivli police sent the body for an autopsy, a police official said. Police in Thane and Dombivli registered cases of accidental death and further investigations were on, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021