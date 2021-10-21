Maha: 2 unidentified bodies found in Thane

Bodies of two unidentified persons were found at different places in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, officials said. In the first case, the body of a man, aged around 35 to 40 years, was found floating in a creek in the Mumbra area at about 8 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

After being alerted, a team of local firemen, RDMC and police rushed to the spot. The body was fished out and handed over to the Mumbra police who then sent it to a government hospital for postmortem, he said. In another instance, the body of another unidentified man, also believed to be aged around 40, was found lying on a road at Shelar Naka in Dombivli town.

The Dombivli police sent the body for an autopsy, a police official said. Police in Thane and Dombivli registered cases of accidental death and further investigations were on, officials said.

