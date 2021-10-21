Odd News Roundup: Floods force Indian couple to float to their wedding - in a cooking pot; Indian barber siblings turn heads into canvasses by giving unusual haircuts

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 10:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Floods force Indian couple to float to their wedding - in a cooking pot

When floods hit southern India, it looked as though a young couple would be unable to make their wedding. But they managed to reach the temple by floating through the flooded streets in a giant metal cooking pot. The couple, identified by local media as health workers in the town of Alappuzha in southern India's Kerala state, could be seen smiling and waving in their ceremonial clothes, as two men waded through hip-high waters to steer their pot to the temple.

Indian barber siblings turn heads into canvasses by giving unusual haircuts

In a small salon in a nondescript town in northern India, a haircut is not just a trim or a crew cut but an opportunity to get some art embossed on the back of your head. Brothers Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu in Dabwali town in India's Punjab state are now famous in their small part of the world for giving haircuts shaped in images of the customer's choice.

