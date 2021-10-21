Left Menu

PM Modi pays homage to police personnel killed in line of duty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to polce personnel (Pic Credit: Narendra Modi Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised police forces for their outstanding efforts in preserving law and order and assisting the nation in times of need on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. PM Modi also paid tribute to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty," tweeted PM Modi. The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who were killed at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

