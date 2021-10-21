AM Foundation Partners With Greater Chennai Corporation for Its First Miyawaki Technique Tree Plantation Project to Increase the City’s Forest Cover

• The project is being implemented as part of MPL's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts to maintain ecological balance in co-operation with GCC, one of the oldest municipal bodies in India.

​AM Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Singapore-headquartered AM International Holdings Pte. Ltd (AMIH), recently completed a Miyawaki technique tree plantation project around the manufacturing plants of Manali Petrochemicals (MPL). The initiative, carried out in co-operation with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), is part of MPL's CSR efforts to enhance the quality of air, water, and soil for green living.

Various native species of trees were planted in Zone 2, Ward 15 of Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The species of trees were selected based on recommendations from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, AM Foundation & MPL and Founder Chairman, AM International Group, said, ''Environmental stewardship is a key goal for us alongside scientific innovation and industrial progress. As a responsible corporate, we are conscious of contributing to a sustainable ecology around our manufacturing plants and sites." The Miyawaki method is an ingenious model for increasing forest cover. Pioneered by Akira Miyawaki, a Japanese botanist and plant expert, it involves planting various native species for more diversity instead of one type of plantation. Various Indian cities, state governments, and local municipalities have implemented this concept of urban afforestation.

It not only saves space due to the close planting of trees, but the planted saplings also support each other in growth. The plantations require lesser maintenance after three years. MPL is working with the GCC to identify and implement more afforestation projects under its CSR program using the Miyawaki technique in Manali New Town areas. The project's successful completion has encouraged AM Foundation to further develop the green belt in and around Manali, for which space has already been granted by the GCC.

About AM Foundation AM Foundation is the CSR arm of AM International Holdings, Singapore. The Foundation believes in impact investing to drive positive change. Founded in 2015, it is committed to undertaking CSR activities on behalf of its member corporates and associates, including SPIC, Manali Petrochemicals Limited, Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited, Greenstar Fertilizers Limited, Sicagen India Limited, and others. It endeavors to improve public healthcare by setting up and running primary healthcare centers. It focuses on the three areas of public healthcare - sanitation, nutrition, and immunization.

About Manali Petrochemicals Limited (www.manalipetro.com) Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL) is a leading petrochemical manufacturer based in Chennai, India. It markets propylene glycol and polyols. Part of the Singapore-headquartered USD 2+ billion AM International Group, MPL has one Wholly Owned Subsidiary – AMCHEM Specialty Chemicals Limited, Singapore - and two Step Down Subsidiaries (SDS) – AMCHEM Specialty Chemicals UK Limited, UK and Notedome Limited, UK. To view, the Image Click on the Link Below: The site of AM Foundation's Miyawaki technique tree plantation project in Zone 2, Ward 15 of Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

