Corona's defeat is certain, says UP CM as India's COVID vaccinations cross 100 cr
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the defeat of the coronavirus is certain on the completion of the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people of the country.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the defeat of the coronavirus is certain on the completion of the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people of the country. "A record 100 crore COVID vaccines have been provided in the country so far. It is a result of the efficient leadership of @narendramodi, the hard work of committed health workers and the participation of disciplined citizens. Corona's defeat is certain," said Adityanth in a tweet.
In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. (ANI)
