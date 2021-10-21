Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on Oct 26

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it would hear on October 26 the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a case of seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, seeking urgent hearing on Friday. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, sought time till next week.

Justice Sambre then posted the plea for hearing on October 26.

On that day, the HC will also hear the bail plea filed by co-accused Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan (23) moved the HC on Wednesday evening after a special NDPS court here rejected his bail plea in the afternoon.

The special court, while refusing bail, had observed that Aryan Khan was involved in ''illicit drug activities on a regular basis'' and had a nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers. The lower court had also rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

The three were arrested on October 3 by the NCB after it raided the Goa-bound ship and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. They are now in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison in the city.

The trio and others were held in the case for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase, and trafficking of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.

