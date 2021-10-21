Left Menu

Police Commemoration Day: Vice Prez pays homage to police personnel who laid down lives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 11:03 IST
Police Commemoration Day: Vice Prez pays homage to police personnel who laid down lives
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

''On Police Commemoration Day, I join the nation in remembering the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. The day is observed to pay homage to 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed while retaliating a Chinese onslaught in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Springs area.

The nation will remain forever indebted to the police personnel and their families, the vice president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021