Achieved 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations through collective effort, says Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said the landmark of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations has been achieved through collective effort.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 11:12 IST
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said the landmark of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations has been achieved through collective effort. "Today we've achieved 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. Under PM's leadership, scientists through extensive research prepared these vaccines. Through collective effort, we've achieved this mark and in future also we'll continue on the path of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Yadav told ANI.

The Environment Minister expressed his gratitude to the frontline workers and said, "in the country, our Corona warriors have helped to achieve this target. The health departments, its workers and all the administration officials and especially under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have fought this war together". As the country achieved the milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "India scripted history" and expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury," PM Modi tweeted. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

