PM Modi inaugurates 806-bedded Infosys-Foundation made Vishram Sadan at Jhajjar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurates the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 11:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 806-bedded Infosys made Vishram Sadan on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurates the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi via video conferencing. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, were also present on the occasion.

The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan, is a part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility, to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in Hospitals for a longer duration, as per the press note released by the Prime Minister's Office. "It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

