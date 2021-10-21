IAF aircraft crashes in MP's Bhind, pilot injured
An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Thursday, said police.
ANI | Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 11:42 IST
An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Thursday, said police. Bhind Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh informed that the pilot has been injured in the mishap.
"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted today. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
