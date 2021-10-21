Cruise drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan meets son in Mumbai jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in a case of seizure of drugs onboard a cruise ship off the city coast, an official said.

The actor reached the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 am and left at 9.35 am, the official said.

The prison authorities checked the actor's Aadhaar card and other documents before he entered the premises, officials said. After the verification of documents, a token was given to him by prison officials, following which he was allowed to meet his son, who is lodged in the jail's general cell as an undertrial. Shah Rukh Khan met his son for about 15 to 20 minutes, a prison official said, adding that there was a glass fencing between them and they spoke on the intercom. Four guards were present along with them during their conversation, he said.

The actor was allowed to meet his son, as per the prison manual, like any other family member of a prisoner and no special treatment was given to him, the official said. A large number of media persons and local residents had gathered outside the prison when the actor arrived.

Heavy police security was also deployed outside the jail premises.

Till now, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning, the official said.

Aryan Khan (23) was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

A special court here on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in ''illicit drug activities on a regular basis''.

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order.

The HC on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.

