Left Menu

Railways contributed massively to vaccination programmes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

As India completes the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday highlighted the contribution of Indian Railways to the nationwide vaccination program.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:20 IST
Railways contributed massively to vaccination programmes: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India completes the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday highlighted the contribution of Indian Railways to the nationwide vaccination program. "Railways contributed massively to this country-wide vaccination programme via utilisation of railway hospitals and logistical support," he said while talking to ANI.

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the feat, and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a resolve carry out vaccination in the country in a comprehensive manner." "A lot of things were a part of this program, be it the development of vaccines, manufacturing or logistics. Free vaccines were provided to all. I thank the Prime Minister for this accomplishment," added Vaishnaw.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021