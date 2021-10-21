India now has strong armour of 100 cr COVID vaccine doses to combat biggest pandemic in 100 yrs: PM Modi

As India achieved the milestone of 100 crore vaccination coverage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a historic day for the country and said that the nation now has strong armour of 100 crore COVID vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years. Addressing the launch event of the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan, PM Modi said, "Today, this day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. The nation now has strong armour of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses to combat this biggest pandemic in 100 years. India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark sometime back."

The Prime Minister further said that this achievement belongs to every citizen of India. "I express my gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, health sector professionals engaged in vaccine development," the prime minister said.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

