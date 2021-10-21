French minister Beaune says financial sanctions could be taken against Poland
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:25 IST
- Country:
- France
French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune reaffirmed to LCI TV on Thursday that financial sanctions could be taken against Poland if dialogue with the country over the primacy of European laws does not work out.
Earlier in October, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal stated that elements of EU law were incompatible with the Polish constitution.
European Union leaders meet in Brussels for a two-day summit, with Poland and energy prices high on the agenda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- Brussels
- Poland
- European
- French
- Constitutional Tribunal
- Clement Beaune
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New European taskforce takes on Mali's elusive militants
European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps
Poland's daily COVID-19 cases up by 70% past in week -deputy minister
Top EU court rules Poland wrongly transferred critical judge
Top EU court rules Poland violated democratic norms in moving judge