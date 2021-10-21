French minister Beaune says financial sanctions could be taken against Poland

French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune reaffirmed to LCI TV on Thursday that financial sanctions could be taken against Poland if dialogue with the country over the primacy of European laws does not work out.

Earlier in October, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal stated that elements of EU law were incompatible with the Polish constitution.

European Union leaders meet in Brussels for a two-day summit, with Poland and energy prices high on the agenda.

