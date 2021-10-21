100 cr COVID vaccination mark: J-K LG congratulates scientists, doctors, health workers
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated scientists, doctors and health workers for their collaborative efforts and dedication as the country reached the 100 crores COVID vaccinations mark.
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated scientists, doctors, and health workers for their collaborative efforts and dedication as the country reached the 100 crores COVID vaccinations mark. "Congratulations to scientists, doctors, and health workers for their collaborative efforts and dedication for reaching 100 crore vaccinations. Under the able leadership of Hon'ble PM, vaccination drive has achieved a new milestone in the war against covid and strengthened Atmanirbhar Bharat mission," tweeted the office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor.
As the country achieved the milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "India scripted history" and expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses, and all those who worked to achieve this feat. "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses, and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury," PM Modi tweeted.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the citizens of India on crossing 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination coverage and attributed the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16.
