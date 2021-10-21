Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized, 1 arrested in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An alleged inter-state drug-peddler has been arrested in Odisha's Khurda district and brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore was seized from his possession, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the Odisha Police's Crime Branch seized 1.04 kg of brown sugar from a man, hailing from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, on National Highway 16 near Tangi on Wednesday, a statement said.

The man has been booked under NDPS Act, and he will be produced before the court of Special Judge cum District and Sessions Judge, Cuttack.

The STF has seized 41 kg of heroin and brown sugar, and 86.81 kg of marijuana this year and arrested over 100 drug dealers and peddlers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

