Russia warns NATO any move on Ukraine will have consequences - report

Moscow has warned NATO that any move towards Ukraine's membership in the bloc will have consequences, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Thursday.

RIA said Rudenko had been asked about U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's comments on a visit to Ukraine this week when he said that Washington supported Kyiv's aspirations to join the transatlantic alliance and that no country could veto such a move.

