India logs 18,454 fresh COVID-19 cases, recovery rate highest since March 2020

A total of 18,454 new COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 18,454 new COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday. The active caseload remained below the two lakh mark with 1,78,831 active cases which account for less than one per cent of the total cases. Currently, the active cases account for 0.52 per cent of the total 3,41,27,450 COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far.

With 17,561 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries in the country climbed to 3,34,95,808 while the recovery rate, which was recorded 98.15 per cent, is the highest since March last year. A total of 160 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the country reached 4,52,811.

The weekly positivity rate is at 1.34 per cent, which is less than three per cent for the last 118 days. The daily positivity rate, which is 1.48 per cent, also remained below three per cent since the last 52 days. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,47,506 samples were tested for the presence of the virus on October 20, while the total tests conducted so far reached 59,57,42,218.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID vaccination drive, India exceeded 100 crore mark today at 9.47 am. Also, the health ministry in an official statement informed that over 103 crore vaccine doses have been provided to state and union territories so far, while more than 10.85 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered. (ANI)

