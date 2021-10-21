Left Menu

Farmers have right to protest but they can't block roads indefinitely: SC 

The Supreme Court on Thursday said farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farms laws have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely.A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said it was not against the right to protest even when the legal challenge is pending but ultimately some solution has to be found.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Supreme Court on Thursday said farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farms laws have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said it was not against the right to protest even when the legal challenge is pending but ultimately some solution has to be found. "Farmers have the right to protest but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely. You may have a right to agitate in any manner but roads should not be blocked like this. People have the right to go on roads but it cannot be blocked." the bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh said.

The top court asked the farmer unions, who have been arrayed as parties in the case, to respond within three weeks on the issue and posted the matter for hearing on December 7.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by a Noida-resident Monicca Agarwal complaining of delays in daily commute caused due to the road blockade owing to the ongoing farmers' protests. Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders to demand that the three agri laws be rolled back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

