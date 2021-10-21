Left Menu

Maha: 2 minor boys missing after venturing for swim in creek

Following the complaint, teams of local police, firemen, RDMC and Thane Disaster Response Force carried out a search for the duo in the creek, but the boys were yet to be traced, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two boys, aged 13 and 14, went missing after they entered a creek for a swim in Maharashtra's Thane district a few days back, officials said on Thursday. According to police, four boys from Mumbra area here went for swimming in the Retibunder creek on Monday evening.

Later, only two of them were seen returning in the CCTV footage of the area, they said.

The Mumbra police received a complaint in the wee hours of Tuesday about the other two boys going missing, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. Following the complaint, teams of local police, firemen, RDMC and Thane Disaster Response Force carried out a search for the duo in the creek, but the boys were yet to be traced, he said.

