Controversy over AUKUS subs pact "overhyped", says UK defence minister
- Country:
- Malaysia
British junior defense minister James Heappey on Thursday said there has been an "overhyping" of controversy over a new trilateral security pact between Australia, the United States, and Britain.
Heappey said the pact known as AUKUS, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, was merely an opportunity for sharing defense technology and does not represent a challenge for Southeast Asian countries.
AUKUS has been widely seen as a response to growing Chinese influence in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southeast Asian
- Chinese
- British
- James Heappey
- Australia
- AUKUS
- United States
- Britain
ALSO READ
Soccer-Australian FA will probe allegations of abuse in women's game
Australia to stop controversial practice of asylum seeker detentions in PNG
Australia reports easing in new COVID-19 infections as vaccinations rise
Cricket-Australia players back board's stance on Afghanistan test: Finch
17,000 Indian students likely to return to Australia soon, Pradhan raises issue with Australian counterpart