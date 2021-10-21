Building collapses in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A building collapsed on Thursday in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, fire officials said. According to the officials, a call was received regarding the incident around 1.20 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sangam Vihar
- south Delhi's
Advertisement