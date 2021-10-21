3 TTP terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pak Police

Three militants of the banned terror outfit, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been gunned down in a police raid in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Thursday.

Based on intelligence, a counter-terrorism team of the police raided a compound in Shahpur area of Peshawar district on Wednesday night, they said.

The three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire, while few others managed to escape, the police said.

The killed included wanted militant Hizbullah, the other two are yet to be identified, police said.

Search is on for the gunmen who escaped during the raid, officials said.

In the last few months, there has been an uptick in terror activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Earlier on Wednesday, a powerful bomb ripped through the tribal area of Tiara Bandagai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the death of at least four security personnel. A number of Chinese citizens working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have also come under attack.

