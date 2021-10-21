Left Menu

3 TTP terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pak Police

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 21-10-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 14:05 IST
3 TTP terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pak Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three militants of the banned terror outfit, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been gunned down in a police raid in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Thursday.

Based on intelligence, a counter-terrorism team of the police raided a compound in Shahpur area of Peshawar district on Wednesday night, they said.

The three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire, while few others managed to escape, the police said.

The killed included wanted militant Hizbullah, the other two are yet to be identified, police said.

Search is on for the gunmen who escaped during the raid, officials said.

In the last few months, there has been an uptick in terror activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Earlier on Wednesday, a powerful bomb ripped through the tribal area of Tiara Bandagai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the death of at least four security personnel. A number of Chinese citizens working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have also come under attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021