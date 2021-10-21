Left Menu

Russia to complete Sputnik V procedures requested by EMA this year - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 14:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia is finalizing paperwork required to complete certification of its Sputnik V vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

RIA cited the Russian healthcare ministry as saying that it also expected an EMA mission to visit the country this year.

The EU drug regulator is unlikely to decide whether to approve Sputnik V until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review was still missing, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

