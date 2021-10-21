Left Menu

Sufi body condemns anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh

This incident is an outrageous act and is performed by those individuals who are the real enemies of Islam, Nasruddin Chishty, chairman of the council said in a statement. The violence in the name of Islam is a cowardly act. Islam never justifies violence in the name of religion, he said.

Ajmer-based All India Sufi Sajjadadanashin Council on Thursday condemned the attack on Hindus during Durga puja celebrations in Bangladesh.

“The attack on mandaps, pandals and temples is highly condemnable and unpardonable. This incident is an outrageous act and is performed by those individuals who are the real enemies of Islam,” Nasruddin Chishty, chairman of the council said in a statement. “The violence in the name of Islam is a cowardly act. This is against the spirit of Islam and the teachings of Prophet Mohammad. Islam never justifies violence in the name of religion,” he said. The Council also demanded an unbiased investigation and strong action against those involved in provoking communal violence.

