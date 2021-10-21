Building collapses in south Delhi

A building collapsed in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Thursday, fire department officials said.

A call about the collapse was received around 1.20 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said no one was injured and required action will be taken.

