Singapore has financial leverage to pressure Myanmar - U.S. official

Singapore has the ability to use its significant financial leverage to pressure Myanmar's military rulers and "make it "harder for them to transact", a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said during a teleconference in Indonesia that a decision last week by Southeast Asian countries to exclude Myanmar's junta from an upcoming summit was an example of how international pressure can work.

He also said the international community must be realistic about the limited tools it has to bring change in Myanmar.

