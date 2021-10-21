Mortal remains of soldier martyred in J&K to reach his MP village

The mortal remains of Karnveer Singh, a soldier with the Indian Army who lost his life during an encounter with ultras at Dragad in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, would be brought to his native Deomau Daldal village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district by Thursday evening, an official said. Singh, 25, lost his life and two other soldiers suffered injuries in the gun-battle at Shopian on Wednesday, in which two terrorists were killed. ''The body of Karnveer Singh would be brought by around 6 pm today,'' Satna Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rajesh Shahi told PTI over phone. Singh's acquaintances said that when his family was about to start celebrating his birthday as per the Hindu calendar at his village, they came to know about his martyrdom. Singh's father had last spoken to his son on Tuesday night, just hours before he went on his final duty, they said. According to the ADM, Singh, who was with 21 Rajput Battalion, hailed from a family of soldiers. He had joined the Army in 2017 when his father Ravi Kumar Singh retired as Subedar Major from the Military.

