NCB officials visit homes of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey

Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau visited the residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday for seeking certain material related to their investigation into a cruise drugs party case in which the actor's son is an accused, a senior NCB official said.

It was not a raid, he said.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

A team of the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra on Wednesday afternoon for seeking from him certain material related to the investigation into the case, the official said.

Another team of the NCB also visited actor Ananya Pandey's residence in Bandra, sources said.

Pandey was asked to appear before the NCB on Thursday to record her statement, they said.

The NCB conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai since Wednesday night in connection with its probe into the cruise drugs party case, according to sources.

On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in the case of seizure of drugs onboard the cruise ship off the city coast.

A special court here on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it, he was indulging in ''illicit drug activities regularly''.

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order.

The HC on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)