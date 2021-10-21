Left Menu

Four killed in gas explosion at Chinese BBQ restaurant

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 15:48 IST
Four killed in gas explosion at Chinese BBQ restaurant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Four people were killed and 47 were hurt in a gas explosion at a BBQ restaurant in China on Thursday, the local government said.

The explosion in northeastern Shenyang city shattered the windows of nearby buildings and halted traffic, state media said. Nothing was left of the restaurant except exposed structural beams, according to videos circulating on Chinese social media.

More than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021