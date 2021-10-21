Uttarakhand: 2 members of missing trekking team found dead

Two members of an 11-member trekking team that had gone missing on a trek to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh recently were found dead on Thursday.

An SDRF team found the bodies at an altitude of 4,500 meters during an aerial search operation, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

Two other members of the team have been rescued alive and brought to Harsil while the search for the rest of them is on, he said.

The trekking team consisting of eight trekkers, including one from Delhi and the rest from West Bengal and three cooks, went missing on a trek to Chitkul recently.

They had begun the trek from Harsil in Uttarkashi district and were to reach Chitkul via Lamkhaga pass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)