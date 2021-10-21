BRIEF-Chinese Regulators Nudge Didi Toward Hong Kong Listing - WSJ
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
* CHINESE REGULATORS NUDGE DIDI TOWARD HONG KONG LISTING - WSJ
* DIDI, FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE, KANZHUN SAID TO BE ADVISED TO SELL SHARES IN HONG KONG AS CYBERSECURITY PROBE NEARS FINISH - WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3E1agzl
