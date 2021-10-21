Left Menu

Huge quantity of explosive materials seized in Bengal's Birbhum

PTI | Suri | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:09 IST
A huge quantity of explosive materials was recovered from West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Thursday.

The recovery was made on Wednesday night from a vehicle parked ''suspiciously'' near the highway at Majhkhanda village in Rampurhat police station area, they said.

Police recovered 2,600 detonators and 5,500 gelatin sticks from the vehicle, they added.

There was no one in the vehicle when it was spotted, police said.

''An investigation has been started to find out the owner and the driver of the vehicle,'' Superintendent of Police Nagendranath Tripathi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

