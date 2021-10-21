Romania's Iohannis picks army general as prime minister
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis nominated retired four-star army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister designate on Thursday, tasking him with forming a centrist government to end a month-long policy stalemate. "The political crisis must end.
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis nominated retired four-star army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister designate on Thursday, tasking him with forming a centrist government to end a month-long policy stalemate. "The political crisis must end. Now. Now, we all need to end this crisis, which has gone on for so long, given the pandemic crisis, the dramatic situation of hospitals while awaiting the winter," Iohannis said.
Ciuca, 54, a Liberal currently serving as Romania's caretaker defence minister, served in U.S.-led military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has 10 days to draft a Cabinet lineup and seek a parliamentary vote of confidence.
