Romania's Iohannis picks army general as prime minister

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis nominated retired four-star army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister designate on Thursday, tasking him with forming a centrist government to end a month-long policy stalemate. "The political crisis must end.

Updated: 21-10-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:44 IST
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis nominated retired four-star army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister designate on Thursday, tasking him with forming a centrist government to end a month-long policy stalemate. "The political crisis must end. Now. Now, we all need to end this crisis, which has gone on for so long, given the pandemic crisis, the dramatic situation of hospitals while awaiting the winter," Iohannis said.

Ciuca, 54, a Liberal currently serving as Romania's caretaker defence minister, served in U.S.-led military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has 10 days to draft a Cabinet lineup and seek a parliamentary vote of confidence.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

