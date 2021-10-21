Left Menu

UK police charge 25-year-old man with lawmaker's murder

It has prompted conversations at the highest levels about how the country protects its leaders and grapples with extremism at home.The slaying came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by a far-right extremist.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:25 IST
British authorities said Thursday a man has been charged in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall last week.

Authorities say a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged in the death of David Amess. The Crown Prosecution Service says it will “submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.'' The death of Amess, who had served in Parliament for almost 40 years and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015, has shocked Britain, especially its politicians, who pride themselves on being accessible to their constituents. It has prompted conversations at the highest levels about how the country protects its leaders and grapples with extremism at home.

The slaying came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by a far-right extremist. Cox was the first British lawmaker to be killed since a peace accord ended large-scale Northern Ireland violence almost 30 years earlier.

